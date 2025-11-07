Truck traced by CCTV fined 10,000 baht after cement spill clutters Pattaya road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city inspectors have tracked down and fined a truck after a load of cement spilled onto the roadway, creating hazardous driving conditions and dust across several streets. City complaints staff together with the Policy and Planning unit of the municipal taskforce for Jomtien inspected the scene and reviewed CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved.

Officials located the truck, issued a 10,000-baht on-the-spot fine and ordered the driver or operator to clean up the mess immediately. The cleanup was carried out and the road was cleared, officials said.







A city official quoted the driver as saying he accepted responsibility and had already taken steps to clean and fix the problem. “He is not deliberately careless; this is his livelihood,” the official reported, adding that authorities showed some leniency because the driver cooperated and remedied the situation.



Local residents voiced strong reactions on social media, calling for stricter enforcement and stiffer penalties. Many expressed frustration that heavy trucks frequently spill cement, stones and sand along major routes such as the railway road and Khao Talo intersection, creating dust and danger for motorcycles. Some urged city hall to offer rewards for tipsters, while others demanded heavier fines, vehicle impoundment or even jail time for repeat offenders.

Pattaya municipal authorities said they will continue surveillance using CCTV and follow up on public complaints to deter similar incidents and keep roads safe for motorists and pedestrians.



































