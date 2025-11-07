Family feud turns violent as drunken in-laws clash at Loy Krathong Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon rushed to a brawl at Mabprachan Reservoir in Pong subdistrict, East Pattaya, at around 11:06 p.m. on November 5, after receiving reports of two men fighting during the Loy Krathong celebrations.

Police from Nong prue Station and district officials quickly arrived at the scene, finding Mr. Somsak, 52, the brother-in-law, heavily intoxicated and bleeding from a cut above his left eye. Nearby, Mr. Komin, 35, his younger brother-in-law, was also drunk and nursing a broken nose.







Rescue teams administered first aid before transporting both men to the hospital.

According to Komin’s statement, the pair had been drinking together while selling krathongs by the reservoir. As the night wore on, an exchange of harsh words turned into a heated scuffle, leaving both men injured before authorities stepped in to break up the fight.



































