Thai wife escapes, kidnapping foiled, suspects flee Pattaya chase

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya responded to a distress call from a Thai woman who had been threatened and restrained inside her home by two Chinese men, reportedly waiting to ambush her Chinese husband on August 22. The incident occurred at a two-story pool villa on Bongkot Road, South Pattaya.







The victim, aged 30–40, said she was tied up with cable ties in a bedroom while the assailants threatened her with a firearm. She managed to free herself, flee, and seek help from neighbors before contacting police.

During the response, one suspect, wearing a cap and mask, attempted to escape in a white Toyota sedan. Police on motorcycles tried to block him, but he rammed their vehicles and a civilian car, causing damage but no injuries. The suspects then fled, leading officers on a dramatic 20-kilometer pursuit to Huai Yai Road near a resort before evading capture.



Neighbors indicated the suspects may have intended to kidnap the woman for ransom, though authorities have not confirmed a motive. Police Chief Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyoo said both the Thai wife and her Chinese husband have been questioned, and investigators are considering possible motives including debt disputes, personal conflicts, or business issues.



































