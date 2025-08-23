Pattaya residents voice concern after Ban Chang ambulance crash sparks safety debate

PATTAYA, Thailand – A recent rescue van crash in Ban Chang, Rayong Province, has caught the attention of residents across Pattaya, raising concerns over the safety of emergency vehicles on busy streets. The incident occurred when the driver ran a red light at an intersection, causing a severe collision that left one person dead and others seriously injured. Police charged the driver with reckless and dangerous driving, negligent operation resulting in death and injury, endangering property, and driving without a valid license.







As news of the crash spread on social media, Pattaya residents shared a flood of reactions. Many expressed sympathy for the victims but criticized the driver’s disregard for traffic laws, emphasizing that even emergency vehicles must prioritize safety. Residents compared the situation to international standards, noting that in countries like Japan, emergency drivers always check left and right before crossing intersections, even when sirens are on.

Others questioned how the driver could operate without a license and called for hospitals and rescue centers to be held accountable. Many also highlighted that opening sirens does not give the right to endanger other road users and stressed the importance of balancing speed with caution.



Authorities have reiterated that while rapid response is critical for saving lives, public safety on the roads cannot be compromised, underscoring the need for stricter training and accountability for emergency vehicle drivers.



































