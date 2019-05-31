Thai, U.S. navies drill in CARAT 2019

The Royal Thai Navy joined their U.S. counterparts for the 25th CARAT joint military exercise in Sattahip.

Frigate Squadron 2 Rear Adm. Paisan Meesri and U.S. Destroyer Squadron 1 Capt. Matthew J. Jerbi kicked off the May 28-June 8 exercise at the Royal Thai Fleet headquarters.

The annual exercise includes both shore- and sea-based training focused on maritime security, building relationships and enhancing interoperability among participating forces.

This year’s Combat Afloat Readiness and Training exercise covers anti-submarine warfare, basic submarine tactics, minesweeping, marine tactics, target shooting, air defense, diving, ammunition destruction, inspection, amphibious assault, chemical and biological warfare, personal defense weapon shooting, and humanitarian operations.

Participating ships on the Thai side include the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, Naresuan, Taksin, Bangprakong, Rattanakosin, Angthong and Ladya.