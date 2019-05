Three people were injured when two motorbikes collided in Sattahip.

Saipin Sombatpanitch, 72, Kamol Srisuriyasawad and Suttipong Inkubjan, both 20, all suffered cuts and bruises in the May 28 wreck outside Tesco Lotus on Sukhumvit Road.

The two youths shot out into the street from Tesco, hitting Saipin’s Honda Super Club.