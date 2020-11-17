Thai-Turkish relations rooted at Pattaya Nong Nooch Tropical Garden

The Turkish Ambassador to Thailand planted a tree on the occasion of the National Tree Planting Day of Turkey at Nong Nooch Garden Pattaya to strengthen Thai and Turkish relations.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mr Kampon Tansajja, President of Nong Nooch Pattaya Garden, and Her Excellency Mrs Evren Dagdelen Akgun, Turkish Ambassador to Thailand, jointly planted a tree on the occasion of the National Tree Planting Day of Turkey, to strengthen Thai-Turkish relations at Khao Bandai Krit in the vicinity of Huai Tu Reservoir, Na Chom Thian subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chonburi province.









The Turkish Ambassador to Thailand led a team to plant a Shoreaguiso (Blanco) Blume and took a group photo. The National Tree Planting Day of Turkey falls on November 11 of each year. It is aimed at protecting forests which are of great importance.

The Shoreaguiso (Blanco) Blume plant is native to Southwest Asia and Thailand. It is a large tree which is up to 30-40 meters tall. Its resin can be used to mix with wood stain for grouting vessels and utensils. It can be used in constructions that require strength such as poles, crossbeams, floor boards, vessel frames and sleepers. (NNT)







Loading…











