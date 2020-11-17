TAT invites domestic tourists to go road trippin’ in North

The Tourism Authority of Thailand invited Thais and expats to explore the North by taking road trips through Sukhothai and Chiang Mai.

Kritsana Kaewthamrong, deputy governor for domestic marketing, kicked off the “Season of the North” campaign with Gov. Wirun Phandevi at Chang Lom in Sukhothai.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The marketing campaign emphasizes experiencing the cold-weather beauty of flowers and mist along northern road routes.

The TAT mapped out routes tourists can follow in their own vehicles, running from Chiang Mai’s Galyani Vadhana District to Pai; the Bok Hug flower route through Uttaradit, Phrae, Phayao and Chiang Rai; the Kamphaeng Phet Chailai route to Uthai Thani and Sukhothai, and the flower path from Tak to Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

In Sukhothai, the zoo at the airport is a new tourist attraction. Other activities include the province’s organic-farming project, Suksamer Cafe, the Timothy Seramid Sawankhalok’s Street, Art Chom Huen Ancient Puan, and Soontaree Thai Fabrics Shop.

Loading…

















