Thai taxis lose public sympathy as tourists and locals turn to apps like Grab and Bolt

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Ministry of Transport has clarified that Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport will not face any service shutdowns following reports that airport-registered taxi drivers threatened to walk off in protest of what they call “unfair competition” from app-based ride-hailing platforms like Grab and Bolt.

While taxi driver representatives demand a more level playing field—claiming that app-based services undercut their pricing and operate with fewer regulatory burdens—the public reaction has been far less sympathetic.







As taxi drivers at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport call on the government to crack down on app-based ride services, public reaction—especially from foreign tourists and even some locals—has been far from supportive.

Travelers are quick to point out the long-standing issues they’ve faced with traditional taxis. Meter refusal, price gouging, and deceptive routing continue to tarnish the reputation of Thailand’s taxi industry.

“Even using the meter, they’ll take a longer route to your destination—don’t they know there’s something called Google Maps?” one frustrated tourist commented. Others echoed the sentiment, calling for standardized pricing and digital fare transparency.

“What’s needed is a clear, app-based pricing model like Grab or Bolt. When fair pricing exists, tourists will gladly use the service,” another traveler posted online.



Far from isolated opinions, these complaints reflect a broader shift in consumer behavior. One user shared, “These taxi drivers now have a global reputation for being crooks. Develop all the rules you want, people are still going to use Grab or Bolt. I had the Bolt app installed within minutes of landing at Bangkok airport the first time.”

Even Thai passengers have admitted turning to ride-hailing apps for convenience, safety, and price clarity.

As the Ministry of Transport assures the public that there will be no airport service disruptions, it now faces growing pressure to balance taxi drivers’ demands with a clear-eyed response to widespread dissatisfaction from the very people the transport system is supposed to serve.





































