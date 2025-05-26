Pattaya clears footpaths for pedestrian safety, but locals remain skeptical – ‘It Won’t Last’

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a renewed effort to improve pedestrian safety and reduce the number of tourists forced to walk on busy roads, Pattaya city officials have launched a footpath clearance campaign, removing vendor stalls, tables, and other obstructions from sidewalks in several high-traffic areas.

Authorities say the goal is to return public walkways to their intended use and address a common complaint among both tourists and locals about having to navigate streets filled with moving vehicles due to blocked footpaths.







While the campaign has been welcomed by some, many long-time residents and observers remain unconvinced of its long-term impact.

“Won’t stop the usual suspects—they don’t care,” one resident commented on social media, reflecting a widespread perception that many sidewalk vendors will simply return once officials leave the scene.

Others noted that the campaign often overlooks other safety issues. “Don’t forget awnings or signs that are hazards for running into,” another user added. “Then again, it never lasts long…”



The skepticism is rooted in past experience. Similar operations have been launched before—often with a flurry of activity and media coverage—only to see footpaths reoccupied within hours.

“They can do it every day and it still won’t make any difference,” a local business owner said. “Once the officials move off, they’re back. There is no respect for police or any law—just money.”



One frustrated pedestrian suggested a stricter approach: “Totally useless to do… within an hour it will be blocked again. Fine them 5,000–10,000 baht. It will work then.”

Despite the cynicism, city officials insist the campaign will be followed up with stricter monitoring and possible penalties for repeat offenders. Whether that will be enough to change long-standing habits remains to be seen.

































