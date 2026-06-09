Thai surgeons introduce needle-free device for complex cancer operations

BANGKOK, Thailand – The National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, have introduced an advanced blood vessel connection device for cancer surgery, offering a new option for complex microsurgical procedures. Known as the Anastomotic Coupler, the technology allows surgeons to connect blood vessels measuring just 1 to 4 millimeters in diameter without the need for needles or sutures. The device is being used in vascular reconstruction procedures, including surgeries for head and neck cancer patients who require tissue transfer and the reconnection of extremely small blood vessels. The technology improves precision while reducing the time and complexity of traditional microsurgery.







The collaboration between the two institutions demonstrates the practical use of advanced medical technology in patient care. Air Chief Marshal Dr Somchai Thanasitthichai, director of the National Cancer Institute, said the device was successfully used during a cancer operation on May 14, replacing the conventional technique of manually stitching blood vessels under a surgical microscope. According to the institute, the technology can improve blood circulation through reconstructed vessels, reduce the risk of postoperative blockage, shorten operating times, and support faster patient recovery. The National Cancer Institute said it will continue to assess the device’s effectiveness and cost-effectiveness, with the possibility of seeking future inclusion in Thailand’s healthcare benefits system. (NNT)

















































