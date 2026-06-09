Laotian man killed after lift plunges in abandoned Pattaya building

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Laotian man was killed in a tragic accident after a lift reportedly plunged and crushed him inside an abandoned six-storey building in Central Pattaya on June 9. Emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 12:30 p.m. and rushed to the derelict structure, which consists of several connected six-storey buildings in a state of severe disrepair. Upon arrival, rescue workers discovered the lift had fallen to the bottom of the shaft on the ground floor. Beneath the collapsed lift, they located the body of a Laotian national trapped underwater in a flooded section of the shaft.







Initial investigations suggest the lift’s cable may have snapped, causing the lift car to plunge and crush the victim. Authorities believe the man died instantly from the impact.

Witnesses told police that they were informed someone had been trapped by a falling lift inside the abandoned building and immediately contacted rescue services. However, by the time emergency personnel arrived, the victim had already succumbed to his injuries.

Officials suspect the deceased may have been among a group of homeless individuals known to occasionally shelter inside the abandoned property. It is believed he was inside the building when the fatal accident occurred.

Rescue teams recovered the body and transported it to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The abandoned building has long been considered hazardous due to its deteriorating condition, and authorities are continuing efforts to establish how the victim came to be inside the structure.

















































