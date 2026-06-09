PATTAYA, Thailand – It is a phrase heard countless times across Pattaya’s bars, restaurants and nightlife districts. “Actually, this is my first time in Thailand.” The statement often arrives confidently from a foreign visitor who, moments later, demonstrates an uncanny knowledge of the city. He knows which shortcut avoids Beach Road traffic, can order food in Thai, understands local customs, and somehow seems familiar with every corner of town. For many locals working in tourism and hospitality, the claim has become something of a running joke.







“It’s amazing,” one bar worker laughed. “Some tourists tell me it’s their first visit, but they know more about Pattaya than I do.” The phenomenon is not unique to Pattaya. Around the world, travelers sometimes prefer to present themselves as newcomers, whether to appear adventurous, avoid discussing past visits, or simply create a more interesting first impression. In Pattaya, however, the contrast can be particularly amusing. A visitor may insist he arrived only yesterday, yet navigate the maze of sois without GPS, greet motorcycle taxi drivers by name, and know exactly where to find his favorite late-night noodle stall.



Long-term foreign residents often joke about the trend themselves. “First time in Thailand,” one expat quipped. “For the 27th time.” Of course, many tourists genuinely are first-time visitors, and Pattaya continues to attract newcomers from around the world every year. Yet among regular visitors, the phrase has become part of the city’s colorful folklore. Whether motivated by modesty, privacy, romance, or simply a desire to reinvent themselves for a holiday, some travelers seem reluctant to admit just how well they know the city. And in Pattaya, where familiar faces often return year after year, there is usually someone nearby who knows otherwise.

















































