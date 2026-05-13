Thai pub guard arrested at gas station after bottle attack and near-fatal stabbing of customer

PATHUM THANI, Thailand – Thai crime suppression police have arrested a pub security guard accused of brutally attacking a customer with a glass bottle and knife during a violent clash at a restaurant in Pathum Thani province. The suspect, identified as Phonthep, was arrested at a gas station in Sam Khok district under a warrant issued by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court on charges of attempted murder and carrying a knife in public without reasonable cause. The arrest followed orders from senior officers of Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division after investigators tracked the suspect to a gas station in Chiang Rak Yai subdistrict, where he was reportedly refueling his vehicle.







Police said the incident stemmed from a dispute on the night of March 24, when the victim and friends were dining and drinking at a restaurant in Bueng Yitho, Pathum Thani. According to investigators, tensions first erupted between the victim’s group and customers seated at a nearby table. The neighboring group was reportedly acquainted with Phonthep, who worked as a security guard at the venue. Both sides later stepped outside the restaurant in an attempt to resolve the dispute, but the situation allegedly escalated again after they returned inside.

Police said the suspect allegedly smashed a glass bottle over the victim’s head before pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim multiple times in the stomach and arms, leaving him critically injured.



Friends rushed the victim to hospital while the suspect fled the scene. Investigators later gathered evidence and secured an arrest warrant before locating the suspect at the gas station. Police said the suspect denied the allegations and exercised his right to remain silent during the arrest process. He has since been transferred to investigators at Thanyaburi Police Station for legal proceedings.

















































