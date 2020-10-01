Thai Prime Minister follows up EEC projects at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha has visited the eastern province of Chonburi to promote the international transport roles and its water transport services.







Accompanied by four ministers, Gen. Prayut followed up on progress in development of Laem Chabang port and created confidence among investors in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

He chaired the meeting at the port’s customs office on expansion of the port services and improvement of the port’s connection to the Andaman Sea.

He was briefed on the dry port project to improve the port’s connection with cargo trains.

The Prime Minister also chaired the meeting on investment promotion in the EEC in the New Normal era with Thai and foreign investors there.

He presided over the ceremony to receive the first monorail trains for the MRTA Pink Line Project (Khae Rai – Min Buri) and the MRTA Yellow Line Project (LatPhrao – Samrong) before returning to Bangkok in the afternoon. (TNA)











