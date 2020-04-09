Thai Navy Covid-19 field hospital ready to open April 13

If needed, a navy field hospital for coronavirus victims will be ready to accept patients in Sattahip by April 13, military officials said.







Royal Thai Navy Surgeon General Vice Adm. Vichai Manusirivithaya paid a visit to the converted barracks at the Naval Recruit Training Center April 7.

Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti, commander of the Air and Coastal Defense Command which runs the academy, reported that the hospital will be ready for service should the government declare Thailand has entered “Phase 3” of the Covid-19 pandemic, which indicates uncontrolled community transmission of the virus, which has not yet occurred.

The facility spans four buildings with a total 320 beds and is located far from Bang Saray’s residential community. In addition to all the normal utilities, the navy has installed Wi-Fi internet for patients to use.







