Pattaya landlords cutting rent due to coronavirus

Pattaya landlords are taking pity on apartment lessors thrown out of work by the coronavirus pandemic, cutting rents in hopes occupants pay at least something.







At the Wanpen Apartments in South Pattaya, Tao Kadpan, a local grocery seller and part-time motorcycle-taxi driver, said many of the residents have left and gone back to Issan or Korat.

Most of the occupants worked in bars, which are closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

But Wanpen management, hoping to hold on to tenants, cut rent by 20 percent for three months, reducing a single-room apartment to 5,000 baht.

An informal survey of low-income residential streets in central Pattaya found the same, with rents being cut to keep tenants who likely would move out or simply not pay due to the economic downturn.

