Water trucks swimming in business in dry Thai town

Water vendors are drowning in business as drought and water shortages splatter across Sattahip district, 30 kms from Pattaya.

Some areas of the district are reporting they have no tap water. Water trucks are running night and day bringing fresh water to residences and businesses.





Udomsak Taksin of Rungruang Fresh Water said his family has been in the water business for years and never has the 24-year-old seen this much demand.

Provincial Waterworks Authority officials said earlier that the drought is the worst in five years.

His said his company’s trucks are rolling 24-hours a day each with 2,000 liters of water.











