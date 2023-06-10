Thai Navy and Lucy Electric clean up Sattahip beach

The Royal Thai Navy, Region 1, joined forces with Lucy Electric (Thailand) Company to organize an initiative aimed at restoring the pristine state of Dongtan Beach in Sattahip District, Chonburi. The joint effort on June 9, sought to address the pressing issue of environmental degradation and pollution in the sea.

Participants tirelessly worked throughout the day, combing the beach and digging beneath the sand to unearth and collect various forms of waste. Their efforts yielded significant results as they successfully retrieved a substantial amount of debris, including plastic bags, coffee straws, plastic cups, plastic bottles, sacks, and snack bags, among other items.







This collaborative endeavor stands as a remarkable contribution to society, showcasing the commitment and dedication of the participants to restore and preserve the marine environment and public spaces. By raising awareness about the detrimental impact of pollution, the activity inspired a collective sense of responsibility towards maintaining a clean and sustainable environment for marine life.

Their proactive approach not only reflects their dedication to protecting marine life but also serves as an inspiration for others to join in the ongoing efforts to preserve our precious ecosystems. Furthermore, the efforts made by the volunteers and employees also had a positive impact on the aesthetic appeal of Dongtan Beach. The removal of trash enhanced the natural beauty of the shoreline, transforming it into an attractive and environmentally conscious tourist destination.



























