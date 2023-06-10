Laem Chabang Port boosts English language development for youth

Lt. Kan Menaruji, the Deputy Director of Laem Chabang Port, took center stage on June 8 as he presided over the presentation of funding for an English language development project aimed at empowering youth in the vicinity of Laem Chabang Port. The ceremony, held at the Golden Room 1 of the Laem Chabang Port Welfare Center, brought together community leaders, teachers, students, business owners associated with the port, and the management team of Laem Chabang Port.







During the event, Lt. Kan emphasized that Laem Chabang Port has been a consistent supporter of the English language development project for youth since the fiscal year 2013. This year marks the 11th consecutive year of implementation under the auspices of the Community and Social Development Committee of Laem Chabang Port. The committee, comprising community members, government agencies, and relevant organizations, focuses on social welfare and quality of life initiatives.







Recognizing the significance of preparing youth to meet international standards, Laem Chabang Port emphasizes the development of English language communication skills, critical thinking abilities, and technological proficiency. By fostering English language skills encompassing listening, speaking, reading, and writing, the project aims to promote effective educational processes that enable learners to maximize their potential.

Laem Chabang Port also emphasizes the importance of English language teachers, including those who are not native speakers. These teachers receive TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) training to enhance their own English language proficiency and facilitate effective communication with their students. This training bridges the gap between non-native English speakers and their native counterparts. During the ceremony, teachers who successfully completed the TESOL training program were awarded their certificates.

For the first semester of the academic year 2023, a total of 3,150,000 baht was allocated to fund the English language development project for youth in the surrounding area of Laem Chabang Port. This funding was distributed among seven schools, namely Ban Banglamung School, Wat Mai Nern Phayom School, Wat Chukacher School, Banglamung Kindergarten School, Ban Nawang School, Ban Rongheep School, and Ban Pongsaket School. Remarkably, this marks the 11th consecutive year of financial support, with a total funding amount of 61,705,000 baht since the inception of the project.







Laem Chabang Port’s ongoing commitment to the English language development project showcases their dedication to nurturing the future generations of the community. By equipping youth with essential language skills and promoting quality education, Laem Chabang Port strives to empower young individuals, ensuring they have the necessary tools to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and globalized world.















