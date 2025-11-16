Thai Immigration Bureau warns foreigners to use only the Official TDAC registration website

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Immigration Bureau would like to inform and encourage everyone to help remind foreign nationals to register TDAC only through their official website to ensure the safety of personal information.

Please beware of fake websites or malicious individuals who may attempt to charge fees or request personal information.

Please note that TDAC registration is completely free and there are no money transfers involved.

For more information or to register, please visit the official website: https://tdac.immigration.go.th/arrival-card/#/home (TAT)



































