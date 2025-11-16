Pattaya’s one-way street plans face skepticism ‘Look at Soi Diana and Soi Immigration’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials have introduced a one-way traffic scheme on Soi Buakhao in an attempt to ease congestion and improve safety, but many locals and long-term visitors remain unconvinced. Critics point to the city’s history of inconsistent enforcement and chaotic driver behavior as a major hurdle to success.

“Just look at Soi Diana,” says one long-term observer. “There’s a massive blue ‘One Way Only’ sign, yet traffic flows in both directions almost every day. Enforcement is patchy at best. Soi Immigration or Jomtien Soi 5 was the same story when it was first tried — people drove whichever way suited them, and nothing really changed.”



While the idea of pedestrian-friendly zones and restricted vehicle access for certain streets is appealing — particularly to support nightlife workers and reduce dangerous congestion — practical implementation remains doubtful. On Soi 6, for example, the street is crowded with cars and motorcycles, many of which are occupied by people filming bar workers, while security guards struggle to enforce basic no-photography rules.

Even supporters of the one-way plan acknowledge the challenges. “Everyone is going one way… just in different directions,” notes another resident. “Drivers in Pattaya rarely respect signs. A one-way system can only work if enforcement is consistent, and that hasn’t historically been the case.”







Some argue that slower traffic, rather than strict one-way routes, is what truly enhances safety. Buses running in both directions, cautious drivers, and natural congestion often force motorists to be more careful — an unplanned safety measure that a rigid one-way system may not replicate.

With vendors obstructing roads and police enforcement often applied selectively, many doubt that Soi Buakhao’s one-way plan will improve traffic flow or safety. “It’s a nice idea on paper,” concludes one long-term visitor, “but Pattaya’s streets are just too chaotic. Until drivers start following the rules, no sign or plan will change that.”



































