Thai drug addict wanted for killing wife in Sriracha

Sriracha police are hunting a 20-year-old drug addict who allegedly strangled his wife at his mother-in-law’s house.

Panuwat Janson is accused of killing Rattanaporn Chaichot, 23, with two nylon ropes. A dog chain, leather belt and another rope were found next to the victim, who was wearing only a towel, Dec. 20.





Interviewing Panuwat’s mother, Tanyakan Thanapongphan, at their home behind the Worakit Kao Kilo Market in Surasak Subdistrict, police learned that the couple had come to Sriracha less than a month ago from Sakhon Nakhon to work at a local factory.

They had no local friends and lived with Tanyakan.

Panuwat, however, had a serious drug problem, Tanakan said. She had left the house around 8 a.m. and had shouted to the couple in the bedroom if they needed anything. Panuwat answered, asking for money.

She left 100 baht on the counter and left. When she returned, Panuwat was gone and Rattanaporn was dead.















