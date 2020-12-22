Pattaya opens Walk & Eat street market

The 12th Naklua Walk & Eat street market opened with food and music to entertain tourists every weekend through Feb. 7. Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off the festivities Dec. 19 at Lan Po Public Park, inviting the public to eat, drink and take photos.

Each year the weekend market draws thousands of people and generates about six million baht in revenue. In addition to fresh seafood, Walk & Eat features locally made products, live music and cultural shows.







It runs Saturdays and Sundays from 4-10 p.m.

With Thailand’s focus on another seafood market in Samut Sakhon, the epicenter for a new outbreak of Covid-19, Pattaya health officials strictly enforced coronavirus-prevention measures, with the market area to be thoroughly cleaned each week.



















