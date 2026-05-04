Thai doctor shares why some patients suddenly stop eating or talking

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai medical expert is offering guidance on one of life’s most difficult moments—recognizing when the body is reaching its limits—encouraging families to replace fear with understanding and compassion.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thaninnit Leerapan, an orthopedic specialist, shared insights via his Facebook page, explaining that the body naturally begins to “shut down” in its final stage, especially in elderly patients or those with chronic, incurable illnesses.

He noted that many families struggle with emotional questions when loved ones suddenly change—becoming weak, confused, or unresponsive. Understanding these signs, he said, allows families to better prepare and provide meaningful care.







The doctor recalled the case of an 82-year-old patient who gradually lost interest in food, conversation, and daily life, spending more time asleep. Although pain was controlled, the patient’s energy slowly faded “like a candle nearing its end,” before he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family who had been prepared for the signs.

As the body approaches its final stage, major organs such as the heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys begin to fail. Oxygen levels drop, slowing brain function, while waste products build up in the body, leading to fatigue and a loss of appetite. At the same time, blood circulation shifts toward vital organs, often leaving the hands and feet cold or discolored.



The changes become more visible as time goes on. Patients may eat very little, even refusing their favorite foods, and spend most of the day asleep, becoming increasingly difficult to wake. Breathing patterns may change, sometimes becoming irregular or accompanied by a rattling sound. Urination decreases and darkens, while hands and feet grow colder. Many patients gradually withdraw from their surroundings, losing interest in conversation or activities. Confusion may develop, with some unable to recognize loved ones or becoming disoriented. Others may appear restless despite physical weakness, while blood pressure drops and the pulse becomes faint. The eyes may also change, appearing unfocused or distant.

At this stage, medical care shifts away from trying to cure illness and instead focuses on comfort and dignity. Doctors prioritize pain management, ensure the patient remains clean and comfortable, and may provide oxygen only to ease breathing rather than prolong life. Invasive procedures are generally avoided unless absolutely necessary.







The doctor emphasized that hearing is often the last sense to remain active, encouraging loved ones to speak gently, express their love, and offer reassurance. Even simple physical contact, such as holding a hand or gently touching the arm, can provide significant comfort.

He concluded that recognizing these signs is not about fearing death, but about embracing a final opportunity—to care, to communicate, and to say goodbye with love rather than regret. Understanding the body, he said, helps transform fear into acceptance.

















































