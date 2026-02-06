Thai business leaders flag geopolitical risks, U.S. tariff uncertainty as growth threats

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) warned that geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over U.S. tariff measures are the primary risks to the global economy in 2026, with possible spillover effects on Thailand’s economic outlook.

JSCCIB presented its assessment at a press briefing chaired by Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, with Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Payong Srivanich, Chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.







​JSCCIB referenced the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report, which identifies geoeconomic factors as the world’s top risk, up from the previous year. Ongoing geopolitical developments have increased volatility in financial markets, especially in exchange rates and gold prices. The committee noted that at least nine more product categories could face higher U.S. import tariffs, affecting exports worth about 45 billion U.S. dollars, or 63 percent of Thailand’s exports to the United States in 2025. Semiconductors recorded 53 percent growth.





JSCCIB expressed concern that Thailand’s economy may grow by less than 2 percent in 2026, citing additional risks from possible delays in formulating the 2027 budget. The committee also noted slower public investment disbursement, with capital budget spending at 176.66 billion baht, or 21.57 percent of the annual target as of January 31, 2026, which is below the benchmark.

The committee emphasized the importance of a smooth political transition, regulatory reform to enhance competitiveness, and stronger support for SMEs and investment under the “Reinvent Thailand” approach to achieve balanced and sustainable growth. (NNT)



































