Thai authorities rescue 4 children used as drug mules

Four young Sattahip children have been placed in a state shelter after their drug-dealing mother ran off when she saw the cops coming.







Deputy District Chief Pichet Thammahon, Nattamon Kitdamrong, head of the Chonburi Home for Children and Family, police and administrators arrived at the beachfront apartment in the Chong Samae San Community Nov. 13 to find a girl and three boys, ages 5-12, alone. They said their mother had just left.

The mother, identified only as “Tuk”, is a well-known drug dealer in the area. Police said she often used the kids to deliver methamphetamines to customers.









As authorities packed up the children to be taken to the Chonburi home until other relatives could be contacted, an accused drug user showed up at the room looking to score. Cops slapped the braces on Sakpong Samphan, 27, and took him in as well.











