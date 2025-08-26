Thai actress, socialite friend slammed with suspended jail terms for drunk driving and abuse

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Phra Nakhon Nuea District Court sentenced actress Marie Broenner, 33, to two months in jail for drunk driving, suspended for two years, and ordered her driver’s license to be suspended for six months. Her close friend, socialite ‘Boss’, received a one-month jail sentence, suspended for one year, for insulting and obstructing a police officer.

The case began when Marie Broenner refused a breathalyzer test while driving her green Porsche in Bangkok, at Wang Thonglang Police checkpoint. Under Thai law, refusal to take the test allows police to presume intoxication. She was released on bail of 20,000 baht in cash. Boss was accused of obstructing police duties at the scene.







On Monday, police notified both Marie and Boss to appear before investigators before the case was sent to the court. At the hearing, Marie admitted her wrongdoing. The court found her guilty of resisting a police officer’s order, imposing a 1,000-baht fine, and driving under the influence, imposing a two-month jail term with a 4,000-baht fine, suspended for two years. She is also required to report to authorities three times, complete 12 hours of community service, undergo one year of probation, and have her license suspended for six months.

Boss admitted to insulting and obstructing officers in the line of duty. He was fined 10,000 baht and received a one-year suspended sentence.



After the hearing, both were escorted out of the court. Reporters noted that Boss looked toward the media but did not speak. The two hurriedly got into a waiting car. Marie, still outside, was startled as the driver drove off before she could enter.

Notably, the vehicle picking them up from the court differed from the car used to bring them to the police station. Earlier, an electric white Porsche with a red temporary plate transported them to Wang Thonglang Police Station. On the return from court, they left in a white Toyota Yaris.



































