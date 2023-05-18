Terrified pug trapped under car during heavy thunderstorm

Rescue workers from the Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation rushed to a house in Soi 61, off Sukhumvit Road on May 9 when they received a call from a frenzied woman pleading for help to rescue her dog stuck under her car.

Upon arriving at the house, the officers found the 7-year-old female pug named Jao Mali wedged under the gear cover of a gray Isuzu MU-7 car. The officers carefully removed the gear cover and safely removed Jao Mali from her precarious location.







The owner of the dog told the rescue team, that after the heavy thunderstorm, she called out for Jao Mali, but could not find her. She finally located Jao Mali hiding underneath the car, but was stuck in the gear cover and couldn’t get out. She said that Jao Mali is terrified of thunder and lightning and must have sought refuge beneath the vehicle, but unfortunately got trapped in the process.















