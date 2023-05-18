Residents complain against shoddy road construction in South Pattaya

Local residents have turned to the press to help bring their plight to the attention of the city fathers in regards to an ongoing haphazard construction project in South Pattaya.

They said that early this month Pattaya city began construction of a drainage system in Soi Kasemsuwan 15 to connect to Pattaya Beach Road by drilling and installing large drainage pipes. The project also included road surfacing spanning from the Wat Chaimongkol intersection and extending through Soi 10 on Pattaya 2nd Road.







Despite the ongoing works the contractor has failed to improve or finish the road surface. They have just filled the area with soil and placed temporary steel sheets on the road which serves as a vital junction connecting Soi Kasemsuwan or Buakhao to the road behind the Avenue Mall to Pattaya 2nd Road, is pockmarked with potholes.

Despite numerous complaints submitted to Pattaya City, no action has been taken to address the problem. As a result, local residents and tourists are left to navigate through the treacherous road surface at their own risk.















