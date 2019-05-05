Temple thief thwarted in 2nd attempt

The woman wanted for stealing 40,000 baht from Nong Jubtao Temple was thwarted from doing the same at Najomtien Temple.

The still-unidentified woman – in her mid-20s woman in shorts and a plaid shirt – masqueraded as a snack seller and entered the rectory at the second temple May 3.

She was stopped by Lungta Thonghor Tammateero, 79, who asked what she was doing. She gave him a story that she had come from upcountry to earn money and sold him four bags of “khao mao” before leaving.

Lungta called authorities to report the suspicious woman, who had arrived with a drunk-looking man in his 30s and two young girls in a broken-down sidecar motorbike.

Authorities believe the suspect lives in an area between Najomtien and Huay Yai police stations and asked anyone who spots her to call Najomtien police.

On April 29, the same woman took 35,000 baht in salary for Nong Jobtao Temple cooks from a bag in the rectory and another 5,000 baht from a bowl while monks and watch dogs slept.