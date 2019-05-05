Cambodian claims huge catfish catch from Sukhumvit ditch

A Cambodian laborer claims he caught a two-kilogram catfish in a closed-off storm-drainage trench in Sattahip.

Identified only as Pan, the Khmer man was seen May 3 casting a net in the trench that encompasses the traffic island on Sukhumvit Road between the Naval Rating School and J intersection.

The trench is not connected to the sea or any other water source. It simply collects flood runoff from Sukhumvit with the water absorbing slowly into the ground.

Nonetheless, Pan said he was driving by once and saw air bubbles coming up, so he came back with a fishing net and caught the huge catfish.

He provided no photos to prove his claim, but he did, however, have a half dozen smaller fish in his pail.