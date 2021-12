A teenager was slightly injured after stepping into a sewer opening in Pattaya.

Krit Nongyai, 19, suffered scratches on his leg in the Dec. 25 accident, but critics were quick to jump on Pattaya City Hall for it happening at all.







The man fell into a gap in the flood grates along the side of Pattaya Beach Road.

Pattaya officials had claimed all the road construction work had been repaired during the holiday break so as not to inconvenience or injure anyone.