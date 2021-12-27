Covid-19 patient turns up at unprepared Pattaya police checkpoint

A woman infected with Covid-19 turned herself in to unprepared officers at a Pattaya police checkpoint.

Rather than go to a hospital, the unidentified 23-year-old woman went to police instead after taking a coronavirus antigen self-test and getting a positive result Dec. 25.







Police clearly weren’t ready, with all but one keeping their distance from the Ubon Ratchathani woman in town with a friend for the holiday. The one officer who dealt with her put on a raincoat and facemask. The woman was transferred to a local field hospital for treatment.

Police said the woman had traveled with a friend from Bangkok – the friend is now being sought as a close Covid-19 contact – and began feeling feverish. So she bought the antigen test and had her fears confirmed.





























