Teen girl stuck in sewer grate at Pattaya hotel

By Pattaya Mail
The 13-year-old girl sits in pain with her leg stuck in the sewer grate at a north Pattaya hotel where she was holidaying with her parents.

A 13-year-old girl was injured after getting her leg caught in a sewer grate at a Pattaya hotel.

The entirety of the girl’s leg was caught in the cement and steel manhole cover at a north Pattaya hotel May 6. Rescue workers labored to cut through the hefty lid, finally freeing the girl after 30 minutes.

The girl said she was walking back to her room when her foot when through a hotel in the grate. Hotel executives tried to stop the media from reporting the accident fearing it would hurt the hotel’s reputation for safety.

Rescue workers used heavy drilling and concrete prying equipment took 30 minutes to set the girl free. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.









