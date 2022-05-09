Teen girl stuck in sewer grate at Pattaya hotel

A 13-year-old girl was injured after getting her leg caught in a sewer grate at a Pattaya hotel.

The entirety of the girl’s leg was caught in the cement and steel manhole cover at a north Pattaya hotel May 6. Rescue workers labored to cut through the hefty lid, finally freeing the girl after 30 minutes.



The girl said she was walking back to her room when her foot when through a hotel in the grate. Hotel executives tried to stop the media from reporting the accident fearing it would hurt the hotel’s reputation for safety.































