Pattaya City Pawn Shop preps 80 million baht for new school year

The Pattaya City Pawn Shop has topped up its bank account to prepare loans for parents headed into the new school year.

Manager Nichada Janklun said May 6 that shop is ready to dispense 80 million baht for pawned items as parent hock gold and other valuables to pay for uniforms and school supplies.



Among the commonly pawned items are gold, watches, tools, agricultural equipment and other miscellaneous possessions.

Interest rates are 0.25% a month for loans up to 5,000 baht and 0.75% a month for more than 5,000 baht. Pawn tickets last four months with a 60-day grace period. Each person can pawn up to 500,000 baht in goods.







Located on Soi 6, the Pattaya Pawn Shop is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please call 038-420-822.































