Norwegian commits suicide, threatens to haunt Pattaya house

A Norwegian man who committed suicide in his Pattaya house threatened to haunt the property in the afterlife.

The body of John Edvard, 74, was found hanging in a bathroom May 7, his wrists, legs and neck slit as well.



Before he died, Edvard scrawled on a wall that “Ben killed me. I will be one ghost in the house 100%”. The same message was left on paper, apparently referring to a Thai woman.

After discovering the body, housekeeper Tatsawan Sriwirit, 43, said Edvard often complained about illness and had previously tried to kill himself.

































