Grieving, jobless man commits suicide in Pattaya

A grieving, unemployed Pattaya man killed himself by carbon monoxide poisoning outside his condo in Jomtien Beach.







The body of Nantawat Suntaralla, 28, was discovered by a security guard inside his Toyota at the unnamed condominium on Jomtien Beach Road Nov. 27. A charcoal grill was in the backseat.

Nantawat had messaged a relative telling them of his suicidal intention, but they were too late to save him.

Relatives said Nantawat was in mourning over the recent loss of his father, was unemployed and felt he had been cheated out of his rightful inheritance and slighted by his mother.











