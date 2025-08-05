Swedish tourist detained for flying drone on Pattaya Beach amid national ban

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Swedish tourist was detained by Pattaya municipal officers at around 10 PM on August 3 after flying a drone along Pattaya Beach in violation of Thailand’s nationwide drone ban. The ban, imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) from July 30 to August 15, is in effect due to ongoing border security concerns involving the Thai–Cambodian frontier.







Authorities spotted the drone and quickly located the foreign tourist operating the unmanned aerial vehicle. He was detained and taken to Pattaya City Police Station along with the seized drone. Through a translator, the tourist explained that he had just arrived in Thailand and was unaware of the temporary ban. He said he only intended to capture the beauty of Pattaya’s coastline.



After issuing a formal warning and educating the tourist about the drone regulations, police released him without charges. Officials emphasized that the no-fly order is crucial for national security and urged the public to report illegal drone activity to the national security hotline 1374, available 24/7.

