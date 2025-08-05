Kuwaiti biker gangs keep Pattaya awake all night with roaring engines; some residents forced to move out

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents of Soi Yensabai in South Pattaya say they’ve had enough after yet another sleepless night caused by a group of Kuwaiti street racers revving their motorcycle engines well into the early morning hours.

At around 4:00 AM on August 4, frustrated locals called police to complain about the disruptive group. Witnesses say the young Kuwaiti riders sped up and down the narrow residential street on modified motorbikes and big bikes, repeatedly revving their engines and ignoring the peace of the sleeping neighborhood.







Pattaya City Police arrived on the scene and managed to seize a few of the bikes equipped with loud exhaust pipes. However, shortly after officers left, the group returned and resumed their high-speed antics as if nothing had happened — seemingly unbothered by the law.

Residents claim this is far from a one-time incident. The same disturbance has reportedly occurred night after night, with no lasting enforcement or effective resolution. Some families have even chosen to move out of the area altogether, unable to tolerate the ongoing noise and chaos.



Locals are now calling on authorities to take firm and permanent action to restore peace to their neighborhood, urging Pattaya police to clamp down on the reckless riders before the area’s livability — and tourism image — suffer further.

“We don’t feel like anyone’s listening,” one resident told reporters. “They’re back the next night like nothing happened. It’s time something real is done.”



































