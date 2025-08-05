Street beggars remain in Pattaya, earning thousands daily despite police efforts and local reports

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the bustling streets and popular tourist areas of Pattaya, beggars remain a persistent presence, many using young children to elicit sympathy and donations. This distressing reality weighs heavily on residents and visitors alike. Although police have arrested and deported some of these individuals, they often return within a few months, driven back by poverty, illness, or abandonment in their home countries.

Community members note that many of the same faces repeatedly cycle through the system. It is common knowledge that some beggars earn between 400 and 2,000 baht per day, sometimes exchanging small bills for larger denominations and accumulating thousands in a single day. This has led to growing confusion and frustration among locals, especially as the beggars return soon after being caught.







Enforcement efforts are widely viewed as insufficient, with residents believing that police have the resources, such as patrol units and undercover officers, to round up and deport these individuals but lack the will to do so. Some locals point out that many beggars rent rooms in neighborhoods like Soi Noen, where one man reportedly sends five to eight children to beg across the city, perpetuating a cycle that is well known within the community.

The ongoing presence of beggars has sparked concern over Pattaya’s reputation as a top tourist destination. Many believe that the city’s image is at stake unless more serious action is taken to clear the streets and send repeat offenders back to their countries. There is also deep empathy for the young children involved, viewed as victims trapped in a harmful cycle, with little outside support.



Locals emphasize that giving money to beggars only perpetuates the problem, noting that some beggars make more in a day than many workers, sometimes up to 3,000 baht. They argue that withholding donations might help reduce the numbers, as beggars often hide in alleys and emerge only when they feel safe from police attention, outnumbering those who work legitimately.

Underlying the frustration is a reflection on the kindness of Thai people, which some say is sometimes taken advantage of by those exploiting the generosity as a weakness. This sentiment highlights a complex social challenge that blends compassion with the need for order and enforcement.

Without stronger policing, deportation efforts, and support mechanisms for vulnerable families, the cycle of begging and re-entry is expected to continue. As a result, Pattaya’s hard-earned image as a welcoming, vibrant city remains under threat, with locals calling for urgent, decisive measures to address the issue once and for all.



































