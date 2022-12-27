Swedish tourist busted with gun, crystal meth in Pattaya

Police arrested a Swedish national caught carrying a gun and drugs on Pattaya Beach.

Police near Soi 13/3 on Christmas Day found the strolling Swede suspicious because of his tattoos and he was carrying a backpack. Mattias Engstrom, 43, was searched and officers found a bag containing crystal methamphetamine and a loaded 38-caliber handgun and 60 bullets.







Police said Engstrom entered Thailand on Dec. 18 confessed the gun and bullets were his. But the tourist claimed he found them in a plastic box outside a Walking Street go-go bar.

He was charged with various drug and weapons offenses.























