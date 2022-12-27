Pattaya gets holiday cheer on Christmas weekend

By Pattaya Mail
0
312
Bars and restaurants around town were decorated lavishly for the Christmas holiday while door-girls dressed in “sexy Santa” outfits to draw in customers.

Pattaya thronged with tourists on Christmas weekend. Bars and restaurants on Walking Street were decorated lavishly for the holiday while door-girls dressed in “sexy Santa” outfits to draw in customers.

Police were out in force, creating a visible deterrent to criminals to reassure tourists.



The holiday cheer spread beyond Walking Street to other nightlife areas, with malls such as Terminal 21 lighting up large trees and decking the halls with decorations.

Hotels around town were lit up again after almost 3 years of gloom as they too organized lavish Christmas parties for Thai and foreign tourists.

Children and adults stop to watch a street entertainer on Walking Street.



The Ghost of Christmas Past takes a selfie with happy tourists on Walking Street.


Tourists from many countries thronged Pattaya Walking Street during the Christmas weekend.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here