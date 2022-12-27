Pattaya gets holiday cheer on Christmas weekend

Pattaya thronged with tourists on Christmas weekend. Bars and restaurants on Walking Street were decorated lavishly for the holiday while door-girls dressed in “sexy Santa” outfits to draw in customers.

Police were out in force, creating a visible deterrent to criminals to reassure tourists.







The holiday cheer spread beyond Walking Street to other nightlife areas, with malls such as Terminal 21 lighting up large trees and decking the halls with decorations.

Hotels around town were lit up again after almost 3 years of gloom as they too organized lavish Christmas parties for Thai and foreign tourists.





























