Swedish man mourns as girlfriend takes her own life in Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police Station received a report of a suicide at a condominium in South Pattaya at 4:06 AM on March 2. At the scene, officers and rescue personnel found a Swedish national in deep sorrow, crying beside the lifeless body of his 26-year-old Thai girlfriend, referred to as Ms. B (alias). She had taken her own life by hanging herself with a pair of trousers tied to a door frame.

The grieving boyfriend had already taken her body down before the authorities arrived and was found lying beside her, weeping inconsolably. Officers attempted to comfort him and asked him to step away from the scene.







A security guard at the condominium provided information to the police, stating that the foreign man had approached him earlier, seeking help after his girlfriend had locked herself inside the room, threatening to take her own life. The guard repeatedly knocked on the door but received no response. Out of concern for her safety, he sought permission from the foreigner to climb to the balcony at the back of the unit. Upon entering, he was shocked to find the woman hanging lifeless, her tongue protruding, and immediately called the authorities for assistance.

A friend of the deceased revealed that she had spoken to Ms. B earlier in the evening. The victim had expressed distress, claiming that her foreign boyfriend no longer loved her. She had also taken pills in an apparent suicide attempt and uttered the phrase, “If you don’t see a coffin, you won’t shed tears.” Out of concern, the friend tried to console her and rushed to her location, also notifying the foreign boyfriend to stay with her. Later that night, the foreigner left the condo for dinner, leaving her alone. Upon returning, he found himself locked out and sought help from security, only to discover that his girlfriend had taken her own life.

Initial investigations by Pol. Lt.Col. Suthiraphan Thapsri found no signs of struggle or foul play. The authorities have transferred the body for a forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death.



































