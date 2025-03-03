Foreigners on the Verge – Life and tragedy on Pattaya’s roads; Korean man dies in high-speed crash

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, a vibrant coastal city known for its nightlife, tourism, and expatriate community, is home to thousands of foreigners seeking both temporary escapes and long-term stays. However, the bustling roads of Pattaya often paint a stark contrast to the city’s reputation as a paradise. Many foreigners find themselves facing unexpected challenges, including accidents and unforeseen tragedies.

In the early hours of March 1, a tragic road accident claimed the life of a South Korean national on one of Pattaya’s busiest highways. At precisely 03:06 AM, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center in Pattaya received a distress call regarding a collision involving a sedan and an 18-wheeler truck on Motorway Route 7, Bangkok-Chonburi, at kilometer marker 5+300 in Nongprue.







Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a heavily damaged bronze Mitsubishi Mirage. The driver, Mr. Dongyeob Lee, 43, a South Korean national, was trapped inside the wreckage after his vehicle had crashed into the rear of an 18-wheel container truck. The truck was driven by 33-year-old Korakot Torbram. Despite rescue efforts, Mr. Lee sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them shortly after being extracted from the wreckage.

According to Korakot, he was driving out of a toll station en route to deliver goods in Pattaya when he suddenly felt a massive impact at the rear of his truck. The collision sent shockwaves through the heavy vehicle, prompting him to pull over immediately to assess the situation. Upon discovering the severely injured driver, he promptly contacted emergency responders. Authorities have since coordinated with the local highway police to review CCTV footage and determine the exact cause of the crash.





While road accidents are an unfortunate reality in every major city, Pattaya presents unique challenges for its foreign residents and visitors. Many expatriates and tourists navigate the roads daily, whether by rental cars, motorcycles, or taxis, often facing unfamiliar traffic laws and fast-paced driving conditions. Accidents involving foreigners are not uncommon, ranging from minor collisions to fatal crashes like this tragic case.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the risks that come with navigating Pattaya’s roadways. With the increasing number of foreign residents and tourists in the city, road safety remains a critical concern. Authorities continue to urge drivers, both local and foreign, to exercise caution, especially on highways where high-speed travel is common.

Mr. Lee’s body has been transferred to Pattaya Patthanakhun Hospital (Banglamung) for safekeeping while awaiting his family’s arrival for final religious rites. As Pattaya moves forward, it remains essential to address traffic safety issues and ensure that both residents and visitors can experience the city’s wonders without facing unnecessary risks on its roads.





































