Suvarnabhumi Airport overcrowded as tourists stranded due to taxi shortage after earthquake

PATTAYA, Thailand – Passengers, both Thai and foreign, were still stranded at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan at 00:20 on March 29, following the afternoon earthquake. Long lines were seen at the taxi queue ticketing area, as there were not enough taxis available to accommodate the large number of travelers. Airport officials provided bottled water to passengers waiting for extended periods.

Additionally, the Grab ride-hailing area was also overcrowded, with many passengers opting to find nearby accommodations due to the lack of transportation options. The earthquake had caused significant disruptions to transportation in Bangkok, with BTS and MRT services temporarily halted, and heavy traffic congestion in several areas, leaving many unable to return to their accommodations.

































