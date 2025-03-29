Aftershock Alerts – Earthquake updates from Thai Meteorological Department

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has issued aftershock alerts since 11:00 PM on March 28, following multiple seismic events across Thailand:

11:02 PM – A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit in Wiang Nuea, Pai District, Mae Hong Son.

11:21 PM – A stronger tremor of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Wiang Nuea, Pai District, Mae Hong Son. (Felt as noticeable shaking.)

11:23 PM – Another 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck in Wiang Nuea, Pai District, Mae Hong Son.







11:31 PM – A 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded in Wiang Nuea, Pai District, Mae Hong Son.

11:32 PM – Another small quake of 2.2 magnitude occurred in Wiang Nuea, Pai District, Mae Hong Son.

12:09 AM – A 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Wang Phrong, Nern Maprang District, Phitsanulok.



12:18 AM – A 2.4 magnitude quake was detected in Nong Phra, Wang Sai Phun District, Phichit.

12:31 AM – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Myanmar.

Data from the Meteorological Department as of 12:31 AM on March 29.



























