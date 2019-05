Two women sustained minor injuries when they overturned their SUV in East Pattaya.

Neither Ratima Pitroch nor mother Thongsri Puensuk needed to go to the hospital after the May 28 wreck. The overturned Ford Titanium took most the damage, with Thongsri suffering only cuts to the face.

Ratima said she lost control of the big vehicle after being cut off by a motorbike on the highway exit leading to the railway-parallel road.