Residents build own flood-control system after Pattaya’s 3-million-baht project fails

Central Pattaya residents are putting their hands in their own pockets to resolve flooding problems after the city spent nearly 3 million baht on a project that didn’t work.

Amnuay Muangthong of the Soi Arunothai Community said Pattaya spent 1.9 million baht to rebuild sois Charoensuk and Udomsuk and lay new drainage pipes to resolve chronic flooding.

The construction finished in January but the flooding didn’t.

It turns out the drains installed at each end of Soi Arunothai are too small, sending water shooting down the small sidestreets, just as it did before.

10 furious families, who already put up with damaging floods and months of roadwork disruptions, had banded together and bought four cubic meters of readymade concrete to create “water bumps” at the mouths of their streets to block most water from coming down their sois.