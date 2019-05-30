Drug-addled ex-con slashes Pattaya cop

A Pattaya police officer was injured while trying to subdue a drug-using ex-convict threatening his former mother-in-law with a knife.

Pol. Sr. Sgt. Maj. Sommai Nukhuntod suffered a severe slash wound to his hand in the May 27 standoff at a house on Sukhumvit Soi 31. He was treated at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Boonsri Dachom, released from prison April 8 on a royal pardon, was arrested again after a protracted confrontation with police.

Homeowner Sanong Singsahad, 64, said she let Boonsri – her former son-in-law – come back to live at her house even though her daughter divorced him when he went to prison on drug charges. She since has remarried and started a new family.

Boonsri soon fell back into his old ways, she said. Police recovered crystal methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia from his room.

While high, he got into an argument with Sanong and pulled a knife on her. A neighbor called police.

Then began the standoff, which Sommai leading fellow officers in trying to use a metal cage and club to confine and subdue him. It didn’t work. Boonsri slipped out of the trap and grabbed a meter-long parrot knife and hacked away at police, cutting the senior sergeant major.

The standoff continued for another half-hour and finally police used shields and a battering ram to break into his room and quickly confined him with three sets of handcuffs.

He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and various drug offenses.